Man killed in Saskatoon basement fire

A man is dead after a fire overnight in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.

At 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to a blaze in a home in the 1700 block of Avenue G North, according to a news release

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, the department said.

The fire was located in a basement bedroom where a man was found unresponsive, according to the department.

"Fire crews removed the unresponsive resident from the basement and started CPR until the ambulance arrived," SFD said.

The 64-year-old man was taken to St. Paul's Hospital by paramedics where he died from his injuries.

The fire didn't spread beyond the bedroom and was quickly extinguished, SFD said.

The other person living in the home sustained a minor injury, according to the department.

A fire investigator determined the fire was accidentally sparked while the victim smoked in bed while on assisted oxygen, SFD said.