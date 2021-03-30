Advertisement
Man killed in rollover on Witchekan Lake First Nation
Published Tuesday, March 30, 2021 3:18PM CST
SASKATOON -- A man was killed in a single vehicle rollover at Witchekan Lake First Nation, according to a release from RCMP.
Police were called to the community, about 18 km northwest of Spiritwood, just after midnight on Saturday after a complaint of a single vehicle crash.
RCMP said there was one person in the vehicle at the time of the crash. A 29-year-old man from the Witchekan Lake First Nation was declared dead at the scene.
A collision reconstruction analyst from Rosetown RCMP was called to investigate the crash.