SASKATOON -- A man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Crutwell.

Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday, Prince Albert RCMP responded to the crash on Highway 3.

A car and a truck towing a boat on a trailer collided, leaving the 25-year-old driver of the car dead, according to an RCMP news release.

The Muskeg Lake Cree Nation man was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified of his death.

A man who was driving the truck was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Two youth passengers in the truck were not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.