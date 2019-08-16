

CTV News Saskatoon





A man was killed in a collision with a semi-truck near La Ronge on Thursday afternoon.

The RCMP was called to the scene of a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Highway 2 around 1 p.m. The crash was around 30 kilometres south of La Ronge, the RCMP said in a news release.

According to the RCMP, a car was travelling northbound on the highway when it collided with a semi travelling in the opposite direction. The car's driver, and only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said.

The man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

The crash is under investigation. The RCMP says the driver's identity will be confirmed by the coroners office, and his name likely won't be released.