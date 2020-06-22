SASKATOON -- A 34-year old man is in hospital after a crash Sunday evening at Boychuk Drive and McMaster Crescent.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. when a car collided with a pick-up truck and trailer, causing the truck to roll onto its roof.

The driver of the car was transported to Royal University Hospital by Medavie Health Services, where he’s in stable condition. The driver of the truck was not injured.

All traffic restrictions in the area have now been lifted. Members of the Collision Analyst Unit are investigating.