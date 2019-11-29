SASKATOON -- Police are looking for six suspects, four men and two women, in a break and enter and assault believed to have happened early Thursday morning.

Around 5:50 p.m., police were called to an apartment building in the 1400 block of 20th Street West, where someone was reportedly hurt.

Upon arrival officers found evidence of an assault but did not locate a victim, police said in a news release.

A short time later a 38-year-old male victim was located at Royal University Hospital receiving treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation shows six suspects entered the residence around the time of the assault, police say.

The males were dressed in black and white and had their faces covered. One male was wearing a LeBron James basketball jersey, according to police.

One of the women was wearing a tan coloured coat and the other had blue-dyed hair, police say.