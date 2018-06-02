Man in hospital after shooting
CTV Saskatoon
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 11:53AM CST
A Saskatoon man is in hospital facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Avenue I N.
On Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m., Saskatoon police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Ave I N for a report of a shooting.
Police said a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation remains on-going. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.