A Saskatoon man is in hospital facing life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Avenue I N.

On Saturday morning around 6:30 a.m., Saskatoon police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Ave I N for a report of a shooting.

Police said a man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains on-going. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Saskatoon police or Crime Stoppers.



