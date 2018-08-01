

CTV Saskatoon





A 36-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the face with the blunt end of a fork Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the assault happened at around 1:00 p.m. in a business on the 400 block of 20th Street West.

Officers later found the suspect at the intersection of Avenue E South and 20th Street West.

The 37-year-old man resisted arrest and a bystander helped apprehend the suspect until additional officers arrived, according to police.

Police say it’s believed the suspect was high, and he and the victim don’t know each other.

The Saskatoon man is charged with aggravated assault, mischief, obstructing an officer and possession of hydromorphone.