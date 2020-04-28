SASKATOON -- A 47-year-old man is in custody following an hours-long standoff at the Giant Tiger on 22nd Street Monday evening.

Just before 5 p.m. police were called to the store after a man walked in with two large knives, threatening to stab people.

When police arrived the man barricaded himself inside, threatening self-harm. Both the Tactical Support Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team were on scene.

Police used a Taser on the man before arresting him, and he was taken to hospital. He’s facing a number of charges, including Possession of a Weapon Dangerous to the Public and Failing to Comply with a Court Order. The man is scheduled to be in court today.

The scene has since been cleared and all traffic restrictions are lifted.