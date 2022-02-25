Man in custody following reports of early-morning gunshots

Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.

A Ukrainian firefighter walks between at fragments of a downed aircraft seen in in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

Will Canadian troops be sent to Ukraine to engage in combat?

A key component of Canada's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine is the commitment of more military troops in neighbouring NATO countries, but the government has maintained these personnel would be deployed for deterrence and training purposes only.

5 things to know for Friday, February 25, 2022

Ukraine's capital city is under threat from Russian forces, a century-old historical site will be dismantled due to climate change, and Drake is offering to buy an iconic Toronto patty shop set to close its doors. Here's what you need to know today.

