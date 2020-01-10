SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say a 24-year-old man is in custody following an investigation into reports of a gun being fired inside an apartment building Friday afternoon.

Police say the man is facing a number of firearm related and breach charges after an investigation by Patrol and the Guns and Gangs unit.

"The male was handling an illegal handgun at the time and had two accidental discharges." Police said in a news release Friday evening.

Officers say bullet holes were found inside a unit inside the building located in the 100 block of Avenue U South.

Police say no one was injured in the incident.

The building's manager Shehbaz Mohammed said a gun was fired in a third-floor unit, following a party, with at least one bullet flyng into a unit on the floor below.

He said he believes the person who allegedly fired the gun did not live in the building.

"The lady in (the unit) told me it was her visitor and he had some kind of gun, and shot it at the floor," Mohammed, who has lived at Paul Wilkenson Place for six years, told CTV News.

Mohammed said he's urging residents to be mindful of who they’re letting through the doors.

"I feel sad, this is a family building," Mohammed said.