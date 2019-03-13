

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

A 30-year-old man reported walking in the 1700 block of 20th Street West when he was approached by a man and a woman, police say.

He reported a verbal exchange occurred before the male suspect, who appeared to be armed with a .22 calibre firearm, shot the victim. He fled to St. Paul's Hospital for help. Police say his wound was non-life-threatening.

The male suspect is described as Indigenous, five-foot-nine, with dark hair in a brush cut. He was wearing black jeans and a black jacket.

The female suspect is described as Indigenous, five-foot-nine with a thin build and long brown hair. She was wearing a brown khaki jacket and white pants.