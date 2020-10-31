Advertisement
Man hit by vehicle in hospital with ‘serious’ injuries
Published Saturday, October 31, 2020 10:52PM CST
Police on scene in the 100 block of Avenue W South after a vehicle hit a pedestrian. (Laura Woodward/CTV News)
A pedestrian is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood.
Police say a 52-year-old man is suffering from “serious” injuries.
The incident happened near the intersection of Avenue W South and 21st Street West on Halloween night.
Police re-routed traffic and urged drivers to avoid the area, as collision analysts investigate.