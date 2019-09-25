SASKATOON - A 25-year-old man faces several charges after an alleged domestic dispute Tuesday evening.

Around 6:50 p.m., police were dispatched to the 1600 block of 33rd Street West, after a complaint that a man was causing damage inside an apartment suite with a woman and two children present, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Upon arrival, police say officers located the complainant outside of the apartment with the two children, unharmed. Officers entered the suite and located a woman along with the male suspect.

The suspect was acting in an aggressive manner and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, police say. The woman told officers the suspect was armed with a tire iron.

As the man continued to exhibit violent behaviour, police say an officer fired a Taser and the suspect was arrested following a brief altercation.

Police found him to be in possession of a tire iron, numerous meth pipes and screw drivers. A knife was also located near him, police say.

He was also found with numerous outstanding warrants for his arrest.