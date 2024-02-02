Man gets life sentence for random stabbing at Saskatoon hospital that left 56-year-old man dead
The trial for a man charged with second-degree murder took a turn Wednesday when the accused changed his plea to guilty.
Kevin Charles Witchekan, 41, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after hearing two days of testimony at his Saskatoon trial.
He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.
Witchekan was arrested on June 13, 2022, at Royal University Hospital (RUH) following a stabbing that left Randy Beauchesne, 56, with a serious brain injury.
At the time Beauchesne's family said he was stabbed in the head with a screwdriver.
Beauchesne died from his injuries in August 2022.
During the two days of testimony, the court heard Witchekan had used methamphetamine before the attack and that he was in the worst stage of addiction in his life, homeless, jobless, and out of contact with family.
According to an agreed statement of facts, a serious accident caused burns to most of his body as a child leading him to a painkiller addiction.
The court also heard Witchekan had a troubling criminal history, including a previous manslaughter charge.
After changing his plea to guilty, Thursday’s sentencing and victim impact statements were read, and Witchekan spoke to the family of Beauchene.
“I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart,” Witchekan said.
In her comments Thursday afternoon, the judge said the guilty plea entered Wednesday and the apology wouldn't bring back Beauchene, but it would provide certainty to the affected families and the public.
--With files from John Flatters
