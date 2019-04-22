Man found unconscious after ‘suspicious’ apartment fire
Saskatoon fire crews saw smoke coming from the second floor of this apartment building on Avenue P South. (CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 22, 2019 10:42AM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2019 11:17AM CST
A man was found unconscious in an apartment suite, following a fire Monday morning.
The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to an apartment on Avenue P South just before 7 a.m.
Crews found heavy black smoke coming from a window on the second floor.
Firefighters found a man in his thirties unconscious in the second floor suite where the fire started.
The man was taken to hospital with ‘undetermined’ injuries, according to the fire department.
An investigator is working to determine the cause, but a battalion chief told CTV News the fire is believed to be suspicious.
The fire was confined to one suite, and damage is estimated to be $30,000.