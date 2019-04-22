

CTV Saskatoon





A man was found unconscious in an apartment suite, following a fire Monday morning.

The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to an apartment on Avenue P South just before 7 a.m.

Crews found heavy black smoke coming from a window on the second floor.

Firefighters found a man in his thirties unconscious in the second floor suite where the fire started.

The man was taken to hospital with ‘undetermined’ injuries, according to the fire department.

An investigator is working to determine the cause, but a battalion chief told CTV News the fire is believed to be suspicious.

The fire was confined to one suite, and damage is estimated to be $30,000.