SASKATOON -- A 37-year-old man is dead after he and two other snowmobilers went through the ice on Lac La Ronge, RCMP say.

Stanley Mission RCMP responded to a report that he had gone missing on the lake on Sunday morning, according to a news release.

Officers went to the shore of the lake to coordinate with local residents searching for the missing snowmobiler and requested the Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team to help with the search.

Within 30 minutes, local residents located the missing snowmobiler dead on the shore. Stanley Mission RCMP and recovered the body.

He had gone snowmobiling the night before with two friends to reach a cabin in the area. The snowmobilers got lost and drove over a section of thin ice and both snowmobiles went through, RCMP say.

The two friends were able to exit the water and reach the cabin with minor injuries. The 37-year-old man snowmobiler was not heard from.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has ordered an autopsy.