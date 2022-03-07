Man found dead on road after 'verbal altercation': Sask. RCMP

The increased police presence on Red Pheasant Cree Nation continued on Monday.

In an update, RCMP confirmed the officers are investigating a homicide.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Battlefords RCMP was dispatched to a firearms complaint on the First Nation, police said in the update.

Officers found a man dead on a roadway. He has been identified as a 21-year-old from Red Pheasant.

Police believe there was a verbal altercation at a home and the victim was leaving the home when he was fatally injured, the release said.