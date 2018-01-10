Man found dead in Stonebridge suite Saskatoon's first homicide victim of 2018
A Saskatoon police cruiser sits outside an apartment building on Cope Crescent in the Stonebridge neighbourhood Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 10:47AM CST
A man found by police deceased inside a Stonebridge home is Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of the year.
City police were sent to the suite, located inside a multi-unit building on Cope Crescent, just before noon Sunday to check on the 60-year-old’s welfare. The man, identified as John McPherson, was dead when officers arrived.
His death was initially believed to be suspicious, and on Wednesday, police said the case is now considered a homicide.
Few other details, including autopsy results, have yet to be released.
