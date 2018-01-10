

CTV Saskatoon





A man found by police deceased inside a Stonebridge home is Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of the year.

City police were sent to the suite, located inside a multi-unit building on Cope Crescent, just before noon Sunday to check on the 60-year-old’s welfare. The man, identified as John McPherson, was dead when officers arrived.

His death was initially believed to be suspicious, and on Wednesday, police said the case is now considered a homicide.

Few other details, including autopsy results, have yet to be released.