

CTV Saskatoon





Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a slough near Onion Lake, Sask.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Monday afternoon. When they arrived, the man’s body was found.

The major crime unit from North Battleford was called in to investigate.

Police are now trying to determine the man’s identity and how his body became submerged in the slough.

Onion Lake is about 50 kilometres north of Lloydminster.