Man found dead floating in the South Saskatchewan River
CTV Saskatoon
Published Sunday, July 14, 2019 6:49PM CST
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating after a man was found dead floating in the South Saskatchewan River.
Around noon on Sunday, police received reports of a person floating in the river near the Circle Drive South Gordie Howe Bridge.
Police and members of the fire department searched the area and eventually brought the 27-year-old man to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there is no indication of foul play.
His next of kin has been notified.