

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is investigating after a man was found dead floating in the South Saskatchewan River.

Around noon on Sunday, police received reports of a person floating in the river near the Circle Drive South Gordie Howe Bridge.

Police and members of the fire department searched the area and eventually brought the 27-year-old man to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there is no indication of foul play.

His next of kin has been notified.