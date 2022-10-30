Man fired gun near officer, told Sask. RCMP to leave

Saskatchewan RCMP arrested 24-year-old Donovan Charles on Wednesday for firing shots at an officer investigating an abandoned car in the Little Red River Reserve, just north of Prince Albert.

An RCMP police dog services officer was conducting patrols with a unit from North Battleford when the officer located what appeared to be an abandoned stolen car, according to a Sask. RCMP news release.

While investigating the vehicle the officer heard a firearm discharge and took cover, commanding Charles to stop firing, the RCMP said.

The RCMP news release said Charles told the officer to leave the area. The officer was not injured.

After more officers arrived to investigate, Charles was located in a nearby residence and arrested. They also seized a firearm and ammunition, RCMP said.

Charles, from Pelican Lake First Nation, is charged with unauthorized possession, unsafe storage and reckless use of a firearm.

He appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Friday, according to the release.

Police are still investigating the abandoned car, which the RCMP has determined is not connected to the incident.