A man suffered life threatening injuries after falling from the sixth floor of a Saskatoon apartment building on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the 1400 block of 20th Street West around 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found the 38-year-old Prince Albert man suffering from multiple injuries as a result of the fall.

Police are still trying to figure out why the man fell from the apartment building.

Anyone with information is asked to call Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.