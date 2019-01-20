

CTV Saskatoon





A 30-year old Saskatoon man has been charged with several offences following an incident on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the 400 block of 25 St. East around six p.m. after a report that a man stole an item from a convenience store and pointed a firearm at a witness. The suspect fled on foot, but was arrested a shortly after in the 600 block of 3 Ave. North. No one was injured during the arrest.

After he was arrested, police determined that the firearm was a replica pellet gun.

The man was charged with theft under $5000, possession of stolen property valued at under $5000, possession of crystal methamphetamine, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and carrying a concealed weapon and point fire arm.

He was scheduled to see a justice of the peace on Sunday morning.