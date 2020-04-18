SASKATOON -- A 15-year-old girl is in hospital and a Saskatoon man is facing impaired driving charges after a car crashed into a campground on Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of someone driving erratically near the Gordie Howe campground, around 8 a.m.

The vehicle hit a perimeter fence at the campground and then continued on to crash through the gates. The driver then fled the scene on foot. The 15-year-old girl, who was the passenger in the vehicle, received facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver was located near the Holiday Park Golf Course shortly after.

The 27-year-old man is facing charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, refusal, assault and mischief. He will see a Justice of the Peace Saturday evening.