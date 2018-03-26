A 39-year-old man is facing 23 charges following an arrest by Saskatoon Police Sunday night.

Just after 10pm on March 25, police observed a Mazda Tribute in the 600 block of 33rd Street West that had previously been reported stolen.

Police followed the vehicle and attempted to stopit on Avenue P and 29th Street. The driver briefly pulled over before speeding away. A tire deflation device was successful, but the driver continued to flee from police, at which point they disengaged due to the risk of public safety.

The vehicle was later abandoned in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood. Two shotguns and a set of brass knuckles were found in the vehicle, as was a stolen license plate and other stolen property.

A K9 unit successfully tracked the suspect and he was arrested. He faces 23 charges, including Dangerous Driving, Evading Police, Possession of Stolen Property Over $5000 and numerous firearm and weapon offences.

The man will remain in custody and appear in Provincial Court Monday morning.