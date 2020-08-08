SASKATOON -- A 29-year-old man is facing weapon charges after he was caught allegedly vandalizing the outside of a business in downtown Saskatoon Saturday afternoon, according to police.

An officer on bike patrol was riding northbound in the 100 block of 2nd Ave. N at 1:12 p.m. when he smelled fresh paint and saw a man in an alley who had just graffitied the wall of a business, a release said.

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said a second officer arrived and they attempted to arrest the man, who then allegedly pulled out a knife and held it up to the officers.

He did not drop the knife, so a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) was deployed, and he was taken into custody, police said.

The man was transported to hospital. While en route, the man spit on a paramedic, according to the release.

He is facing charges of mischief, assaulting a police officer x 2, common assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public.

He will be seeing a Justice of the Peace.

Police said they will be reviewing the use of the CEW as per policy.