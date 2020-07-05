SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer Saturday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a complaint of a suspicious person in the 500 block of 11th Street East around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, police encountered a man they said caused damage to a property.

Police said the officer attempted to take the man into custody but he resisted and attempted to disarm the officer.

The officer deployed OC spray but it was ineffective, according to police.

Police said a conducted energy weapon was also deployed, but was ineffective.

Police were eventually able to take the man into custody.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, disarming a peace officer, mischief and possession of a controlled substance.