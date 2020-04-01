SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide over the weekend.

He is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder, police said in a news release.

Police did not name him. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning, police say.

Officers were called to the 300 block of McArthur Drive in the city’s west-end on Sunday afternoon. There, police say they discovered the bodies of Denis Carrier, his wife Sandra Henry and their seven-year-old grandson , Bentlee.

Bentlee’s little sister, Kendrah, age five, was airlifted to Edmonton in critical condition.

Autopsies are scheduled for later this week to confirm the causes of the deaths.