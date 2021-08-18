SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department was called to a home in the city's Dundonald neighbourhood after it was reported a vehicle had slammed into a house and was possibly on fire.

The department responded to the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a fire department news release.

The first fire crew on scene confirmed neither the vehicle nor the house was on fire as was initially reported.

Fire crews secured the scene and shut off electrical and natural gas service to the house.

The truck damaged a staircase, so firefighters set up a ladder to a second-storey window to create a makeshift exit for a person stuck inside the home.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, the department says.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on scene and is facing two impaired driving charges and a charge related to dangerous driving, according to police.

