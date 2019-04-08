

CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash Monday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m., police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on the Traffic Bridge, police said in a news release.

Two men, ages 57 and 63, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The 26-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle was arrested and charged. His injuries are believed to be minor, police said.

The Traffic Bridge remains closed as the investigation continues.