Man faces impaired driving charges after Traffic Bridge crash
Firefighters extricated the driver of a Mini Cooper car after a head-on crash with a Ford Escape on the Traffic Bridge early Monday afternoon. (Courtesy Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, April 8, 2019 2:56PM CST
Last Updated Monday, April 8, 2019 5:19PM CST
A Saskatoon man is facing impaired driving charges following a crash Monday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., police, paramedics and firefighters responded to a two-vehicle, head-on crash on the Traffic Bridge, police said in a news release.
Two men, ages 57 and 63, were taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The 26-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the second vehicle was arrested and charged. His injuries are believed to be minor, police said.
The Traffic Bridge remains closed as the investigation continues.