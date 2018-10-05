

CTV Saskatoon





A 25-year-old man from Surrey, B. C. is facing multiple drug trafficking and gun charges, following a police raid in a Saskatoon home.

Police say officers raided an apartment in the 300 block of 5th Avenue North on Wednesday morning. The man was arrested and is facing 16 charges including possessing fentanyl, heroine, meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded restricted firearm and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Police seized the following: