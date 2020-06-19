SASAKATOON -- A man has been charged with a number of child pornography offences following a search of a Saskatoon home.

In March, the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) says it started investigating someone who was allegedly distributing child pornography through a social media app.

Earlier this week, a search warrant was executed at a home in the city where investigators found child pornography and seized two cell phones, according to police.

John P. Malsi, 22, has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on August 27.

The province's ICE Unit is made up of investigators from the RCMP, Saskatoon Police Service, Regina Police Service, and Prince Albert Police Service.