Saskatoon police say a man is in custody after a home was broken into and its residents unlawfully confined.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday police observed a stolen, black Ford Focus traveling in an alley in the 100 block of Avenue M South, according to a news release.

As officers were about to attempt a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled. Minutes later, officers were dispatched to Ashworth Holmes Park after a report that a vehicle had crashed.

Upon arrival, police found the abandoned car with ammunition inside. A suspect was spotted fleeing on foot from the scene and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect shouted threats to officers that he would shoot them, police said.

Information was then received that a suspect had just broken into a multi-unit home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West and had barricaded himself inside, according to police.

The suspect informed officers that he had hostages and continued to threaten harm, police said. Before officers could enter, three people ran out of the home unharmed, police said.

Police forced entry into the room in which the suspect had barricaded himself. A canine unit made the initial entry with a police dog apprehending the suspect.

No weapons were found inside the home or on the suspect. Paramedics assessed the suspect on scene before he was taken to detention. He received minor injuries from the dog bite. None of the residents of the homes were injured during the incident, police said.

A 25-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges including break and enter, unlawful confinement and uttering threats. He also had outstanding warrants for his arrest in relation to armed robberies, aggravated assaults, weapons and breaches, police said.