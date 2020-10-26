SASKATOON -- A man is facing an aggravated assault charge after patrol officers happened upon a fight Saturday evening, according to police.

Around 8:45 p.m., patrol officers were in the 100 block of 109th Street West when they observed a fight between several individuals, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

The officers then witnessed one man assault another man while he was on the ground, SPS said.

The 31-year-old was taken into custody and charged, SPS said. The 32-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, SPS said.

The incident is not believed to be random, police said.