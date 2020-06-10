SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection to multiple fires reported Tuesday night.

Around 6:20 p.m. police were dispatched to a garage fire in the 2400 block of Cairns Avenue, police said in a news release.

While en route, police learned a man could reportedly be seen lighting multiple fires in a back alley in the 2300 block of McKinnon Avenue South.

Upon arrival, residents in the area directed officers to the suspect’s location nearby.

He was arrested without incident, still holding a lighter, police say.

The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the garage fire that had spread to a fence.

The second fire was extinguished by the homeowners.