Advertisement
Saskatoon News | Local Breaking | CTV News Saskatoon
Man faces arson charges after 2 Saskatoon fires
A garage fire in the 2400 block of Cairns Avenue on June 9. (Patricia Leonhardt)
SASKATOON -- A 27-year-old man is facing arson charges in connection to multiple fires reported Tuesday night.
Around 6:20 p.m. police were dispatched to a garage fire in the 2400 block of Cairns Avenue, police said in a news release.
- After 29 suspicious fires in under a month, Saskatoon police to devote more resources to area where they happened
While en route, police learned a man could reportedly be seen lighting multiple fires in a back alley in the 2300 block of McKinnon Avenue South.
Upon arrival, residents in the area directed officers to the suspect’s location nearby.
He was arrested without incident, still holding a lighter, police say.
The Saskatoon Fire Department extinguished the garage fire that had spread to a fence.
The second fire was extinguished by the homeowners.