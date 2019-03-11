Man extricated from wrecked truck
Saskatoon fire fighters extricated a man from his GMC Sierra near Highway 11 and Melness Road. (Courtesy Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 11:16AM CST
Saskatoon fire fighters extricated a man from his GMC Sierra truck after it crashed into a tree around 6:30 a.m. Friday.
The crash happened near Highway 11 and Melness Road, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.
Call information prompted the immediate dispatch of two Fire Engines and one Heavy Rescue Unit.
The driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.