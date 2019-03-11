

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon fire fighters extricated a man from his GMC Sierra truck after it crashed into a tree around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

The crash happened near Highway 11 and Melness Road, Saskatoon Fire Department said in a news release.

Call information prompted the immediate dispatch of two Fire Engines and one Heavy Rescue Unit.

The driver was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.