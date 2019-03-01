

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself in the women's washroom of a downtown hotel Thursday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m. officers responded to a hotel in the 400 block of 20th Street East after receiving a report that a man was looking into stalls and exposing himself to patrons in the women's washroom, police said in a news release.

He was last seen leaving the hotel and turning eastbound on 20th Street.

The suspect is described as between 25-35 years old with dark hair and thin facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a green and black jacket, blue jeans and dark boots. He was also wearing a toque that had blue, green and yellow stripes.