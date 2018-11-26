

CTV Saskatoon





A 46-year-old man died Sunday while scuba diving at Lake Diefenbaker, RCMP say.

He was diving with three friends about 200 yards from the Danielson Provincial Park west side boat launch when he lost contact with his fellow divers.

He was found in the water a short time later. CPR efforts failed to revive him, police say.

His death is not considered suspicious and alcohol or drug impairment was not a factor.