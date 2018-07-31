Man dies on industrial job site
An Occupational Health and Safety vehicle parked outside Basic Truck and Trailer Repair. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:01AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, July 31, 2018 11:23AM CST
A 62-year-old man has died while working in Saskatoon's industrial area on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to a business in the 100 block of Apex Street at 8:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers say they found a man suffering from serious injuries.
Paramedics took the man to hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.