CTV News Saskatoon





A man is dead after an SUV collided with a train earlier this week in Unity.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway 21 and Highway 14.

RCMP say the northbound SUV hit the westbound CN train.

The man driving the SUV died at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

An autopsy has been ordered