The death of a Pelican Narrows man in an RCMP cell is under investigation.

Mounties say the Prince Albert Police Service has been tasked with investigating the circumstances of the 44-year-old’s in-custody death. The man was found unresponsive in the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment’s cell area at 9 a.m. Monday and pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation was requested by RCMP, as per policy. An independent observer to be appointed by Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry has also been requested.

The man’s name has not yet been released.