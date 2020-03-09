SASKATOON -- A 48-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash about five kilometres north of Emma Lake on Friday, RCMP say.

It was reported that the driver was snowmobiling with friends in the afternoon before becoming separated from the group. A group of friends began a search and found him dead just off the trail hours later, RCMP say.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place in the coming days.

In a separate incident, a 20-year-old man crashed his snowmobile in Wollaston Lake, RCMP say.

He was taken to Saskatoon by air ambulance for life-threatening injuries.