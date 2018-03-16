

CTV Saskatoon





One person has died after a single vehicle crash near Spiritwood, Sask.

Emergency crews were called to the Witchekan Lake grid on Thursday. The 46-year-old man driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released, but police say he is from the Witchekan Lake First Nation.

A portion of the road was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Witchekan Lake is about 136 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.