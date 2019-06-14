

CTV Saskatoon





A 65-year-old Maidstone area man died when the semi he was driving was struck by a train near Foam Lake, RCMP say.

The crash was reported around 10:40 a.m. Friday on a grid road that intersects the Canadian Pacific Rail Line just off Highway 16.

The southbound semi was struck by the eastbound train and then dragged until the train could be brought to a halt, RCMP say.

The truck was hauling non-hazardous goods and the train was transporting empty cars to Winnipeg. The train did not derail and is still on the tracks.

None of the train's crew reported injuries.

RCMP and the Foam Lake Fire Department are still on scene. Highway 16 is closed and detours are in place until the highway can be cleared.

The incident will be investigated by the Canadian Pacific Police.