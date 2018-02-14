Man dies after minivan and semi collide
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, February 14, 2018 10:06AM CST
A 60-year-old man has died after a crash near Esk, Sask. on Tuesday morning.
A semi-truck and a minivan crashed on Highway 16 around 11:10 a.m.
The driver and lone occupant of the van died at the scene.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Esk is about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
