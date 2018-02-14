

CTV Saskatoon





A 60-year-old man has died after a crash near Esk, Sask. on Tuesday morning.

A semi-truck and a minivan crashed on Highway 16 around 11:10 a.m.

The driver and lone occupant of the van died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Esk is about 140 kilometres east of Saskatoon.