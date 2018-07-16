

CTV Saskatoon





A 70-year-old man from Hatchet Lake First Nation has died after a boating accident on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Wollaston Lake around 4 p.m. on Sunday after a boat capsized.

Three out of four passengers were rescued by staff at a nearby business. The fourth person on the boat drowned.

Police are investigating what caused the boat to capsize.

Wollaston Lake is in northeast Saskatchewan. Access to the community by road is limited.