A man has died after he was found injured by police early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 1700 block of 20 St. West after a report of an injured man.

Officers and medical services responded to the scene and attempted life saving measures on the man, but were not successful.

Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Services will be assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service and ask to speak with an investigator in Major Crimes, or call Crime Stoppers.