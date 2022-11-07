Man died from exposure in Prince Albert, chief says

Montreal Lake Cree Nation Chief Joyce Naytowhow McLeod says a member of the First Nation died from exposure in Prince Albert over the weekend. (Lisa Risom/CTV News) Montreal Lake Cree Nation Chief Joyce Naytowhow McLeod says a member of the First Nation died from exposure in Prince Albert over the weekend. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as U.S. election season wraps

Coast to coast, candidates and big-name backers made final appeals to voters Monday in the last hours of a fraught U.S. midterm election season, with Republicans excited about the prospect of winning back Congress from Democrats even as President Joe Biden predicted his party would 'surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.'

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London