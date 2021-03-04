SASKATOON -- A man is dead and a woman was seriously injured after a crash Thursday morning just north of Tisdale.

Around 6:30 a.m. the community's RCMP detachment responded to the crash on Highway 35.

A northbound SUV collided with a westbound truck that was coming off a grid road that crosses Highway 35, RCMP said in a news release.

A 65-year-old man was declared dead at the scene.

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries, RCMP said.

The highway remained closed late Thursday morning.

RCMP said traffic will be diverted throughout the day as officers continue to investigate.

An RCMP forensic traffic reconstructionist is assisting in the investigation, RCMP said